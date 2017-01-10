10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT PRESIDENT-ELECT FACES FROM NEWS MEDIA

Trump is due to be queried about what role he believes Russia played in the election-year hacking of Democratic groups in his first news conference in six months, but now other unsubstantiated personal and financial allegations surfacing will very likely come up.

2. WHY TILLERSON IS UNORTHODOX CHOICE FOR TOP DIPLOMAT

The former Exxon Mobil CEO has been a friend of Russia and foe of sanctions in his corporate life.

3. BLACK LAWMAKERS TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST ATTORNEY GENERAL PICK

New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker will take the rare step of testifying against a current Senate colleague, Alabama Republican Jeff Sessions.

4. ‘YES WE DID’

Obama bids farewell to the nation in an emotional speech that seeks to comfort a country on edge over rapid economic changes, persistent security threats and the election of Trump.

5. HOW FAMILIES OF CHARLESTON VICTIMS FEEL

Just because some of the kin of the nine people killed in a racist massacre in a church forgave Dylann Roof doesn’t mean they think his life should be spared.

6. FIERCE BATTLES LEAVE HOSPITAL IN MOSUL GUTTED

The complex was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops and was only retaken after a stepped-up campaign of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.

7. STUDY: SO-CALLED ‘FERGUSON EFFECT’ A REALITY

Three-quarters of police officers surveyed by Pew Research Center say they are hesitant to use force, even when appropriate, and are less willing to stop and question suspicious people.

8. NORTH KOREA IS A BAD TRIP IF YOU’RE LOOKING TO GET HIGH

Stoners of the world: If you visit Pyongyang, leave your bongs at home, because claims that it’s a pothead paradise are false.

9. SO, YOU WANNA BE A ROCK STAR

Bon Jovi is holding a contest to choose bands or singers to open for their upcoming tour.

10. ISRAEL BECOMING REAL-LIFE FIELD OF DREAMS

Quirky regulations for the upcoming World Baseball Classic will permit the Mideast country to pack its squad with American pro players of Jewish descent.