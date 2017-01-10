10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HEAD FIRED

Trump sacks the acting attorney general after she questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban and refuses to defend it in court.

2. U.S. MILITARY BOTCHES ONLINE FIGHT AGAINST ISLAMIC STATE GROUP

A psychological operation run by the Pentagon against the extremists is so beset with incompetence, cronyism and flawed data that it’s having little impact, The AP finds.

3. WHAT VIEWS CANADA MOSQUE SHOOTING SUSPECT ESPOUSED

The French Canadian university student charged with killing six Muslim men during evening prayers was known for far-right, nationalist views.

4. SEISMIC SHIFT AT CENTURY-OLD INSTITUTION

The Boy Scouts of America announces it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

5. SCIENTISTS TOUT NEW INDONESIA TSUNAMI NETWORK

The prototype is designed to detect so-called near-field tsunamis and possibly add a few minutes of warning time for vulnerable coastal cities.

6. WHAT A SINGLE TWEET HAS DONE

A New York City writer uses social media to spur donors to raise thousands of dollars to pay off school lunch debt in districts around the country.

7. ‘BAKED SLOP': DELAWARE STICKS TO ‘ALTERNATIVE’ MEAL PLANS

While other states are moving away from special diets for unruly prisoners, Delaware is sticking with its use of what is commonly known as “the loaf.”

8. RETAIL GIANT TAKES AIM AT AMAZON’S PRIME

Wal-Mart is replacing a program that offers free shipping but has an annual fee with one that has a lower free shipping threshold and faster delivery.

9. REAL-LIFE BATTLE BREWS OVER ARAB-ISRAELI FILM

An award-winning film about Arab women battling their own conservative society and life in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv prompts calls for a boycott and death threats against the director.

10. PATRIOTS OWNER PULLS SOME PUNCHES, THROWS OTHERS

While Robert Kraft wants to celebrate yet another trip to the Super Bowl, he also didn’t back down from addressing “Deflategate.”