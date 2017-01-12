Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 12-year-old among 6 hurt…

12-year-old among 6 hurt in shooting at Chicago memorial

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:38 am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A 12-year-old girl is among six people hurt in a shooting at a memorial in Chicago.

Chicago police say the shooting happened at about 8:15 Wednesday night on the city’s South Side. Police spokesman Ron Gaines says the girl suffered a graze wound to the head and is in stable condition.

Gaines says a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman are hospitalized in serious condition with gunshot wounds. He says the other victims range in age from 17 to 43 and are in good condition.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Community activist Jedidiah Brown says the shooting took place at a vigil for another victim of gun violence in Chicago. He says the mother of the person being remembered was among those shot.

Advertisement

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 12-year-old among 6 hurt…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended