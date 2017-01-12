12-year-old among 6 hurt in shooting at Chicago memorial

CHICAGO (AP) — A 12-year-old girl is among six people hurt in a shooting at a memorial in Chicago.
Chicago police say the shooting happened at about 8:15 Wednesday night on the city’s South Side. Police spokesman Ron Gaines says the girl suffered a graze wound to the head and is in stable condition.
Gaines says a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman are hospitalized in serious condition with gunshot wounds. He says the other victims range in age from 17 to 43 and are in good condition.
Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.
Community activist Jedidiah Brown says the shooting took place at a vigil for another victim of gun violence in Chicago. He says the mother of the person being remembered was among those shot.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation.