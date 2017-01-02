Sports Listen

2 killed in crash following Connecticut carjacking, chase

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 8:11 am
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two men suspected of a carjacking in Connecticut were killed when the stolen car crashed into a synagogue following a police chase.

New Haven police say the two suspects claimed to have a handgun and took the victim’s 2005 Toyota Highlander around 12:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was not injured.

A little more than an hour later an officer spotted the stolen car, called for backup, and began pursuing the suspects.

The stolen car crashed into the Congregation Beth El Keser Synagogue.

The suspects’ names have not been released. New Haven police say the investigation has been turned over to the Connecticut State Police and the state’s attorney’s office.

U.S. News
