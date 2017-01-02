Sports Listen

2nd girl says she was abused by a father and son on trial

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 6:55 pm
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 9-year-old girl says she too was sexually abused by a father and son in Ohio who are on trial and accused of shackling and sexually abusing another girl who lived in the house.

The girl testified Wednesday against the men in a Toledo courtroom a day after a 14-year-old girl described how she was kept in their basement as punishment.

Timothy Ciboro (SIH’-bohr-oh) and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, have pleaded not guilty to the charges that include rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

The younger girl testified she was forced to sleep with two men and that’s when she was sexually abused.

Police arrested the men last May after the older girl said she used a spare key she had hidden to unlock her handcuffs and escape.

U.S. News
