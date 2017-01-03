Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Cousin on trial in Chicago schoolgirl’s 2014 fatal shooting
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 3 high school seniors…

3 high school seniors among 4 killed in crash of stolen SUV

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 12:57 pm
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three high school seniors are among the four people killed when a stolen SUV crashed into a tree in Massachusetts.

Police identified the victims of the Tuesday night crash as 20-year-old Andrew Savage; 18-year-old Chassidy Spence; 17-year-old Katrina Lee Maisonet; and 17-year-old Adrianna Hernandez.

Springfield Central High School Principal Thaddeus Tokarz confirmed that the young women were seniors.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

A fifth occupant of the SUV remains in critical condition.

Advertisement

The Jeep Cherokee had been reported stolen in Milford, Connecticut, last weekend. Firefighters had to use a tool to pry open parts of the mangled vehicle and free the people trapped inside.

Police say the SUV was going 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. They say officers had encountered the SUV before the crash but weren’t pursuing it.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 3 high school seniors…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Cousin on trial in Chicago schoolgirl’s 2014 fatal shooting