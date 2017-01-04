Sports Listen

Trending:

OPMDoDPay freeezeTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Timeline of years, months leading up to airport shooting
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 4 children hit in…

4 children hit in crosswalk on way to school in Colorado

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 4:33 pm
Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Four elementary school students were injured, one of them seriously, after being run over on their way to class Thursday morning in Colorado.

Police say they were hit by a car trying to make a right turn at an intersection. Witnesses told The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2jnOqgZ) that the children — three siblings and a cousin — were crossing in a crosswalk with the help of a crossing guard.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says people who saw the crash rushed over to lift the car off the children. He said one of them needed to be pulled free.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

All four children were taken to the hospital, and two were admitted. Their injuries weren’t released, but police say they’re expected to recover.

Advertisement

Police are evaluating the driver.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 4 children hit in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR reinstates National War Labor Board

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Timeline of years, months leading up to airport shooting