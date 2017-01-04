Sports Listen

4 killed in southern Illinois plane crash identified

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 11:39 pm
VIENNA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in southern Illinois have identified the four people who died after a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area on New Year’s Eve.

Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell says 34-year-old Curt Terpstra, 37-year-old Krista Green, 35-year-old Jordan Linder and his 26-year-old sister, Jasmine Linder, died in Saturday night’s crash. All four were from Iowa.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the Piper PA28 aircraft went down in unknown circumstances. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Johnson County is about 130 miles southeast of St. Louis, near the Shawnee National Forest.

Topics:
U.S. News
