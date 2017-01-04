Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Airport shooting suspect ordered held without bond Next Story The Latest: Authorities: Widow was arrested at family home
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 4 siblings critical after…

4 siblings critical after rescue from Los Angeles house fire

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 11:12 am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles fire officials say four children ranging in age from 2 to 7 are in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home.

Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says crews arriving at the scene in South LA late Monday found the one-story bungalow engulfed in flames.

Humphrey says neighbors screamed that people were still inside. A firefighter then sprinted to the rear of the smoke-filled home and entered through a window.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The firefighter pulled out the siblings, 3 boys and a girl, all of whom Humphrey says were “nearly lifeless” and severely burned. The firefighter was not hurt.

Advertisement

Officials say the children’s mother left on an errand and returned to find her house ablaze.

Humphrey says the 93-year-old house had at least one smoke alarm, but it’s unclear if it was functional.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 4 siblings critical after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Airport shooting suspect ordered held without bond Next Story The Latest: Authorities: Widow was arrested at family home