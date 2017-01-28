Sports Listen

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 5:52 am
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of a ferry traveling on the East River from Manhattan to Brooklyn during a storm in New York; African migrants sitting on the deck of a ship in the Mediterranean; a woman carrying a pair of boots from her tornado-damaged home in Georgia.

This gallery contains photos published, Jan. 21-27, 2017.

This gallery was produced by Shoun Hill in New York.

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » AP PHOTOS: A selection…
