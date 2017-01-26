Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Authorities: Customer shoots would-be…

Authorities: Customer shoots would-be robber at gas station

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:20 am
Share

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say a legally armed customer shot a man in the thigh during an attempted robbery at a Tampa Bay area gas station.

Pasco County Sheriff’s officials say in a news release that the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Wesley Chapel, which is north of Tampa.

According to authorities, the man entered the Marathon gas station, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. That’s when the customer shot him in the right thigh. A sheriff’s deputy who arrived at the scene subdued the suspect at the front door. He was flown to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

No one else was injured. No further details were immediately available.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Authorities: Customer shoots would-be…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended