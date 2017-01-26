Authorities link 5 killings from 1980s to dead inmate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire are linking five deaths from the 1980s to a man who died in a California prison in 2010 while serving a sentence for killing and dismembering his wife.

State police and the attorney general’s office said Thursday they believe the killer was a man known as Bob Evans. He’s the one-time boyfriend of a New Hampshire woman who disappeared in 1981. They believe he killed her and, separately, a mother and three girls who were found in steel drums in a New Hampshire state park. They say he was the father of one of the girls.

Authorities say Evans used a number of aliases.

Under the name of Lawrence Vanner, he was convicted in California of killing his wife, Eunsoon Jun, who was found dead in their basement.