Blackjack player pleads guilty to leaving casino to rob bank

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:06 am
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has admitted to leaving a casino to rob a bank before returning to continue gambling.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2jsIAx8) 52-year-old Kerry Johnson of Charleston pleaded guilty Wednesday to a robbery charge.

Johnson had been at the Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro for hours Aug. 2 when he put down a $25 chip to hold his spot. Prosecutors said Johnson then drove 13 miles to a Charleston bank and gave tellers a note saying he had a bomb and a weapon and robbed it.

Johnson then returned to the blackjack table and kept gambling.

Johnson told a judge he’d taken quite a few drugs that day, but recognized himself after seeing video from the bank.

He faces five to 18 years in prison when sentenced in March.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

U.S. News
