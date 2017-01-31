Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Body of missing Dartmouth…

Body of missing Dartmouth College student found near river

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:03 pm < a min read
Share

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police have recovered the body of a missing Dartmouth College student in a river near the campus.

Hanover, New Hampshire, police say 21-year-old Adam Wright, of Pennsylvania, was found near the shoreline of the Connecticut River about 500 yards from campus Tuesday morning.

Wright was last seen on campus shortly after midnight Monday. Police put out a missing-person news release later that day. A Dartmouth employee soon found a backpack along the riverbank, and his body was discovered a half-hour later.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Police do not yet know how Wright died but say a preliminary investigation shows no foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Advertisement

Dartmouth President Phil Hanlon said Wright was a senior studying government and was president of a student-run International Business Council and the Dartmouth Humanitarian Engineering group.

Authorities did not provide a hometown for Wright.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Body of missing Dartmouth…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1971: Apollo 14 departs for the moon

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended