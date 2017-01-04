Sports Listen

Boy caught dangling from ski lift at Utah resort

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 7:44 pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah father who was skiing with his children captured dramatic video this week of a boy dangling from a ski lift by his backpack.

Clint Ashmead said the incident occurred Monday at the Sundance Mountain Resort south of Salt Lake City. He says lift operators moved quickly to stop the lift and put a mat on the ground below in case the boy fell.

The boy kicked off his skis and threw his poles down as two lift operators propped a ladder to the lift and pulled the boy onto the lift.

Ashmead says boy was rescued within about seven minutes and was OK.

It was the second time in the last three weeks that a kid has become stuck on a lift by a backpack at Sundance.

Sundance Mountain Resort officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

The Associated Press

