Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Porn studio owner to be tried on charges of running brothel
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pit bull owner arrested…

Pit bull owner arrested after dogs kill child in Atlanta

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 2:15 pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say they have arrested the owner of two pit bulls that killed one child and injured another in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard says Cameron Tucker was arrested after the children were attacked while walking to a bus stop about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pickard say one of the dogs was shot by officers.

Atlanta Public Schools officials say the children attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School. The injured child is in stable condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Neighbor Shamonte Clayton says he awoke to the sound of screams. He ran outside, saw one pit bull standing over a girl and eventually ran the dog off.

Advertisement

Pickard says a crisis team was sent to Stanton to provide grief counseling for students and staff.

___

Corrects number of children involved in attack to 2 instead of 3.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pit bull owner arrested…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Porn studio owner to be tried on charges of running brothel