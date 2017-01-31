Sports Listen

Closing arguments continue in 1979 missing boy case

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 12:23 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors once again must sum up their case against a man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz (AY’-tahn payts) in New York City 37 years ago.

Closing arguments in the case against Pedro Hernandez began Monday in Manhattan and were set to continue Tuesday. An earlier trial for the Maple Shade, New Jersey, man ended in a hung jury.

Etan vanished while walking to school on May 25, 1979. His face was one of the first on milk cartons. His body has never been found.

A relative of Hernandez called police after the case made news in 2012 when federal agents dug up a basement looking for evidence.

Police arrested him and he confessed to choking the boy. His attorney, Harvey Fishbein, says Hernandez is mentally ill and falsely confessed.

