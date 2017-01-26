Convict in slayings of 2 in Subway shop holdup set to die

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for 43-year-old Texas death row inmate Terry Edwards are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his scheduled lethal injection for a fatal robbery more than 14 years ago at a Dallas-area Subway sandwich shop.

Evidence showed Edwards worked at the restaurant but was fired a few weeks earlier for stealing. An employee and the store manager were killed in the $3,000 holdup.

One appeal raises questions about the competence of his attorney in earlier stages of his appeal. Another appeal at the Supreme Court seeks testing of pentobarbital Texas uses for lethal injections to ensure its potency.

The 43-year-old Edwards is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday evening. He would be the second prisoner executed this year in Texas and the third nationally.