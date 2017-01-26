Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Dad of student shot…

Dad of student shot seeks prayers for son, suspect’s family

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 7:11 pm
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The father of a student injured in an Ohio high school shooting has asked for prayers for his son and for the family of the student accused of shooting him.

Ryan Cole made the request in a video statement released Thursday through the Columbus hospital where 16-year-old Logan Cole is in stable condition.

Ryan Cole thanked his son for setting an example for him in forgiveness. He says his son has already extended forgiveness, even as he was “lying on the floor and fighting for life.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Authorities allege 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. He is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault and other counts.

Advertisement

Serna’s public defender hasn’t returned repeated calls for comment.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Dad of student shot…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended