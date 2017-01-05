Sports Listen

‘Daddy’s dead?’ Chilling 911 call played in church case

By MEG KINNARD January 5, 2017
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have called four witnesses at Dylann Roof’s sentencing and may call dozens more to try to convince jurors the convicted church killer should be sentenced to death.

The most gut-wrenching testimony so far came from Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, was one of nine black church members killed when Roof opened fire during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Clementa Pinckney was also the pastor of the church.

A chilling 911 call Jennifer Pinckney made was played for jurors Wednesday. In it, she talks about huddling under a desk with her 6-year-old daughter.

Roof is representing himself. In brief opening remarks, he told jurors he wasn’t mentally ill. He did not ask them to spare his life.

U.S. News
