Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Deputies: Tampa boy, 4,…

Deputies: Tampa boy, 4, recovering after being shot in chest

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 3:46 pm
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 4-year-old boy is in stable condition after a shooting at the apartment where he was staying with his mother’s boyfriend.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Key Vista Apartments near the University of South Florida in Tampa. During a news conference, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Donna Lusczynski told reporters the boyfriend has been arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials haven’t said whether the child shot himself.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Lusczynski says the boy’s mother was taking her 1-year-old child to day care when the shooting happened. Her 6-year-old child was in school. She says investigators are trying to determine where the gun was stored.

Advertisement

She says the child underwent surgery. No further details about his injuries were given.

Topics:
Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Deputies: Tampa boy, 4,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended