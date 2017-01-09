Sports Listen

Electrical problems identified in fatal chairlift accident

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 8:14 pm
DENVER (AP) — Investigators say electrical problems caused a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort to hit a support tower and topple a Texas woman about 25 feet to her death.

A Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board report released Monday says problems with the chairlift’s electrical drive/control system “contributed to a rare dynamic event that occurred on the lift at the time of the incident.”

The chair carrying 40-year-old Kelly Huber and her two daughters hit the support tower at Ski Granby Ranch on Dec. 29, causing the family to fall onto hard-packed snow. The San Antonio woman was killed, and her daughters, ages 9 and 12, were injured.

The report didn’t elaborate on the electrical problems, and phone calls to representatives of the resort and the tramway board weren’t returned Monday.

U.S. News
