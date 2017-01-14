Sports Listen

Ex-deputy charged in fatal Ohio shooting says he was in fear

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 10:52 am
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio deputy sheriff accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man after a chase says he was forced to fire because he thought the suspect was leaning down to grab a weapon.

Prosecutors say former Pike County Deputy Joel Jenkins unnecessarily fired nine times through the windows of Ronald Rooker’s stopped vehicle at the end of the chase, striking the 26-year-old seven times.

Jenkins testified Friday that he yelled, “Please don’t do it” when he saw the man raise his arm as if he had something in his hand.

The former deputy told jurors he thought the suspect was going to kill him.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberating next week.

In another case, Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting a neighbor.

U.S. News
The Associated Press

