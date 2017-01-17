Ex-deputy found not guilty of murder charge in Ohio shooting

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio deputy sheriff accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man after a chase has been found not guilty of murder and reckless homicide.

A jury deliberated about five hours before finding former Pike County Deputy Joel Jenkins not guilty Tuesday in the March 2015 death of Robert Rooker.

Jenkins testified he was forced to fire because he thought Rooker was leaning down to grab a weapon.

Prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office say Jenkins unnecessarily fired nine times through the windows of Rooker’s stopped vehicle, striking him seven times.

An attorney general’s spokeswoman says prosecutors are disappointed but respect the verdict.

In an unrelated case, Jenkins also has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of a neighbor in December 2015.