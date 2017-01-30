Sports Listen

Florida airport shooting suspect set to enter plea

By CURT ANDERSON January 30, 2017 5:08 am
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect in the South Florida airport shooting spree in which five people were killed and six were wounded is scheduled to enter a plea.

An arraignment is set Monday morning in federal court for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, who’s charged in a 22-count federal indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

He’s charged with causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, causing death during a crime of violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted.

The FBI says Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale with a handgun in a case in checked luggage. Authorities say he loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing in a baggage claim area.

