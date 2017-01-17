Florida family searching for missing dog after fatal crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man and his 14-year old son are searching for their dog, Copper, who went missing after a crash that killed the teen’s mother.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2juUCpU ) reports 35-year-old Crystal Duncan had been taking the 2-year-old redbone coonhound to the vet Saturday. But her car suddenly veered to the left, crossed the median and three lanes of oncoming traffic before jumping the curb, hitting a palm tree and sliding into a parked car. Duncan was ejected from the car and died at the hospital.
Witnesses told authorities the dog ran away.
Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund
Now Scott Jackson and son Scott Jackson II are looking for Copper.
The newspaper reports Debbie Darino, who didn’t even know the family, is offering a $500 reward for Copper’s return.
___
This story has been corrected to reflect that the dog’s name is Copper, not Cooper.
___
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com