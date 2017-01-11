Sports Listen

Florida man, 83, fatally shoots woman searching for her dog

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 8:29 am
PARRISH, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an 83-year-old Florida man fatally shot a woman after her daughter and brother-in-law knocked on his front door while searching for a missing dog.

Manatee County Sheriff’s officials tell local news outlets Eugene Matthews opened the door about 7 p.m. Tuesday and started firing a handgun. The bullets struck 64-year-old Rebecca Rawson who had stayed in the car parked outside. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Matthews was taken to the Manatee County Jail, where he remained without bond on Wednesday. Jail records don’t list an attorney.

Authorities say 62-year-old Rodney Rawson and 26-year-old Kathryn Rawson were looking for their dog when they went to Matthews’ house. Spokesman Dave Bristow tells news outlets no other injuries were reported.

U.S. News
