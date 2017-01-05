Sports Listen

Furor erupts over video of student slammed to floor

By MARTHA WAGGONER January 5, 2017 3:41 am
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — As two girls fought in the cafeteria area of a North Carolina high school, another student raised her cellphone to make a video. She sparked a furor when she captured a police officer picking up and slamming down a student to the floor.

The 15-year-old who shared her video on social media says the Rolesville High School student who was slammed down was trying to break up the fight.

Ahunna Akpuda recorded a brief video Tuesday. The officer lifts and drops a girl on her left side, then pulls her to her feet and leads her away. Akpuda said two girls had been fighting, including the sister of the girl who was slammed to the floor.

Town officials say the officer, Ruben De Los Santos, was placed on paid administrative.

