Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 11:53 am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new city report says women, minorities and transgender people have felt unwelcome and unsafe in Philadelphia’s gay neighborhood for decades.

To address the issue, the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations recommended Monday that Gayborhood bars and nonprofits undergo training for racial bias and hire more diverse staff. The agency issued an action plan for the next three months and said organizations that do not cooperate could be punished or face legal action.

Racism in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood has been long-standing, but the issue gained renewed interest in September after a video clip surfaced showing a Gayborhood club owner using a racial slur. Black gay patrons say they have been carded and subjected to exclusionary dress codes.

The Gayborhood is the city’s main social hub for LGBT residents.

