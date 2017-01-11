Sports Listen

Girl killed in ‘rape-murder fantasy’ endured life of abuse

By MARYCLAIRE DALE January 11, 2017 4:09 pm
The 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was raped, tortured and killed at her adoptive mother’s house had been abused or neglected in at least three homes during her short life.

A lawyer for Grace Packer’s birthparents tells The Associated Press they lost custody of the toddler over allegations that other adults were sexually abusing their children.

Grace was adopted by adoption worker Sara Packer only to have Packer’s husband go to prison after molesting Grace at age 9.

Authorities near Philadelphia this week charged Sara Packer and a later boyfriend with killing Grace in a “rape-murder fantasy” carried out over many hours.

They say the couple didn’t want the girl and plotted to kill her as soon as she returned from a long stay with an out-of-state relative last year.

