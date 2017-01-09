Sports Listen

Handcuffed Texas suspect who shot himself has died

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 5:25 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who managed to pull a handgun from his waistband and shoot himself while handcuffed in police custody has died.

An Austin police statement confirmed that 19-year-old Zachary Khabir Anam died Monday at an Austin hospital from his wound.

Interim Austin police Chief Brian Manley says the man was arrested at an Austin shopping mall Sunday on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing a controlled substance.

Manley said police were investigating whether the suspect was searched for a weapon.

He says the man, despite being handcuffed in a police vehicle, reached for a handgun in his back waistband and threatened suicide. The officer stopped the vehicle, got out and ordered the man to drop the weapon. The man shot himself six minutes later.

U.S. News
The Associated Press

