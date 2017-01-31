Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Infant died of starvation…

Infant died of starvation after parents’ overdose deaths

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:04 pm < a min read
Share

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a 5-month-old Pennsylvania girl starved to death in her bassinet after her parents died of drug overdoses.

The Cambria County coroner’s office said autopsy and toxicology reports confirmed that Summer Chambers died of dehydration and starvation in the home in Kernville, about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh, a few days before Christmas.

Coroner Jeff Lees called the case “heart-wrenching” and ruled the infant’s death homicide due to parental neglect.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Lees says toxicology tests indicate that 27-year-old Jaron Chambers and 19-year-old Chelsea Cordaro died of acute fentanyl overdoses. Lees says the woman had four times the lethal range of the drug and the man had 2½ times the lethal range.

Advertisement

Lees says the parents died on or about Dec. 15 and the child probably on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20. The bodies were found Dec. 22.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Infant died of starvation…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1971: Apollo 14 departs for the moon

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended