Jury selection set for man accused in Florida Keys bomb plot

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 6:17 am
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin for a Florida man accused of conspiring to detonate a bomb at a Florida Keys beach in solidarity with the Islamic State militant group.

Court records show jurors will be questioned in Key West federal court beginning Friday for the trial of 25-year-old Harlem Suarez. Opening statements could occur as soon as Monday.

The FBI says Suarez told an informant he wanted to detonate a backpack bomb on a Key West beach. He was arrested in 2015 after accepting an inert device from an FBI employee posing as an extremist.

Prosecutors say Suarez drew inspiration from the Islamic State for his alleged plot.

Suarez faces a lengthy prison term if convicted of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and supporting terrorism.

