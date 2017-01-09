Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Jury sentences Massachusetts carjacking…

Jury sentences Massachusetts carjacking killer to death

By DENISE LAVOIE January 9, 2017 2:14 pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A drifter convicted of killing two Massachusetts men in carjackings in 2001 has been sentenced to death.

The federal jury on Monday sentenced Gary Lee Sampson to death for the killing of 19-year-old college student Jonathan Rizzo but gave him a life sentence for the killing of 69-year-old retiree Philip McCloskey.

The judge must follow the jury’s decision.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Sampson’s lawyers said he was brain damaged when he carjacked Rizzo and McCloskey, stabbed them more than a dozen times, slit their throats and left them to die in the woods.

Advertisement

Sampson was condemned to die in 2003 but later granted a new sentencing trial.

His attorney says Sampson took responsibility by confessing to the killings.

Sampson received a separate life sentence for killing a New Hampshire man the same week.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Jury sentences Massachusetts carjacking…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance