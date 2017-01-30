Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Kentucky man to serve…

Kentucky man to serve life in prison for family killing

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 10:54 am
Share

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man will spend life behind bars for orchestrating the killings of his parents, sister and an acquaintance.

News outlets report Ryan Champion was sentenced Friday.

Champion avoided the death penalty after pleading guilty in December to four counts of murder. He also pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

After the October 2014 slayings, Champion portrayed himself as the lone survivor of an attack on his family in western Kentucky.

Advertisement

Champion said 22-year-old Vito Riservato had killed the family and he survived by killing Riservato. But prosecutors have said it was a murder-for-hire scheme with a twist that ended with Riservato’s slaying.

Remaining family members addressed Champion in court Friday. His attorney Joanne Lynch wished the family well as they continue to heal.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Kentucky man to serve…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended