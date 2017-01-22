Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Community once home to Norman Rockwell scared after homicide
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Kids' triathlon program by…

Kids’ triathlon program by family of Newtown victim expands

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 4:11 pm
Share

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A children’s triathlon program created by the Connecticut family of a Sandy Hook shooting victim is expanding.

A ceremony is scheduled Thursday in Waterbury to sign a formal agreement that will allow for 20 Race4Chase Youth triathlon programs in Connecticut, Rhode Island and South Carolina next summer.

The parents of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski founded the program. The boy had competed in his first youth triathlon — a 20-yard swim, half-mile bike ride and third-of-a-mile run — just months before he was killed along with 25 others at Sandy Hook Elementary school in December 2012.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

The free day camps expanded to eight sites in 2015 and 14 last year, including one in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Counselors teach the campers how to swim, ride a bike and the basics of running.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Kids' triathlon program by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Community once home to Norman Rockwell scared after homicide