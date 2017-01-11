Latest: New storm dumps more rain in Southern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on winter storms in California and Nevada (all times local):

6 a.m.

The second fast-moving storm this week is dumping steady rain across Southern California.

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories Wednesday as river levels rose again in mountain areas from Santa Barbara County south into Los Angeles County.

Officials warn residents along Los Angeles-area hillsides scarred by wildfires of the possibility of mudslides. Only minor debris flows have been reported.

The storm is not as strong as the one that moved through Southern California on Monday. The downpours are expected to lighten throughout the morning, but there is another chance of rain late Wednesday and into Thursday.

___

5:45 a.m.

A small tornado touched down as part of a strong band of thunderstorms that moved through Northern California during the latest winter storm that swelled rivers and prompted evacuations over flood fears.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Rowe says the tornado was on the ground south of Sacramento for about 3/8 of a mile late Tuesday. It tore limbs from trees and ripped awnings from buildings. No injuries are reported from the small twister, which was about 100 yards wide.

Rowe says while the heaviest rain has moved through, the risk of flooding remains.

About 2,000 people in rural Wilton, near Sacramento, were asked to leave their homes Tuesday, as crews tried to bolster a river levee.

There’s still no estimate when Interstate 80 will reopen after more than 6 feet of snow fell along the mountain artery.