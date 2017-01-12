Little Rock Zoo announces births of 3 maned wolf pups

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock Zoo has announced the births of three maned wolf pups.

The zoo said Wednesday that one male and two female pups were born Dec. 21 and now weigh about two pounds.

Carnivores curator Debbie Thompson at the zoo said it’ll be about six more weeks before the pups are on regular display, but that visitors might see them briefly as their mother moves them to a nearby hut or back to her den.

The pups are covered in black fur with white-tipped tails, but when adults they will have a red coat, tall erect ears, a pointed muzzle with white-tipped tails and long slender black legs.

The animals are native to South America.