Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Maine motorist receives summons…

Maine motorist receives summons after train smashes his car

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 4:52 pm < a min read
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine driver who had two children in his car when it was slammed by a train could face up to a year in jail.

Portland police issued summonses to 56-year-old Derso Mekonen, of Portland, for endangering the welfare of a child and for failure to obey a railroad safety device. Each carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail.

Police say video shows Mekonen’s vehicle darting around a string of stopped cars at a railroad crossing before coming to a stop in front of the train. The train slammed the front of the car, spinning it around and injuring Mekonen. The children were unhurt.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Lt. Robert Martin said Tuesday that Mekonen had no explanation for his actions.

Advertisement

It was unclear whether he had hired an attorney, and a listed phone number for him was disconnected.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Maine motorist receives summons…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1971: Apollo 14 departs for the moon

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended