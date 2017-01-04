Man arrested after 3 killed in California apartment shooting

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man was suspected of fatally shooting three family members and critically wounding another over a longstanding financial dispute, authorities in Southern California said Wednesday.

Ali Zafar was arrested on suspicion of homicide shortly after the shootings inside an apartment in Fontana, police Sergeant Kevin Goltara said.

When officers entered the apartment they found two women and one man dead from gunshot wounds. Another victim only described as male was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The victims and suspect are all related and the killings stemmed from a family dispute over money, Goltara said.

It wasn’t immediately known if Zafar has an attorney.

Gunfire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. and responding officers confronted a male suspect with a gun walking inside the apartment complex in Fontana, Goltara said. The man complied with orders to drop the gun and was taken into custody, according to police.

Police Sgt. Keith Zagorin told the Sun newspaper (http://bit.ly/2ib39ej) that the shootings took place inside a second-floor apartment, and it appears at least one person was shot while in bed.

Another woman in the home managed to flee the apartment unharmed, police said.

Officials said the two-bedroom apartment had a modified living room where people slept. It’s unclear how many people lived in the unit.