Man charged with murder when passengers die in submerged car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drug dealer faces second-degree murder charges after neglecting to tell arresting officers that two people were inside the car he was driving when it crashed into a South Florida canal.

Police say 30-year-old Robert Goldsmith got out of the car through a window but 24-year-old passengers Hannah Gonzalez and Marquis Garcia died Tuesday night.

The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2jLE91H ) reports Goldsmith was ordered held without bond during a first-appearance hearing Thursday.

A Sunrise police report says authorities received a tip that Goldsmith was selling drugs. They arranged a sting with an informant who posed as a buyer. When police moved in, Goldsmith sped away and drove into a nearby canal.

Police say Goldsmith didn’t tell them right away about the passengers in the car.

An attorney wasn’t listed for Goldsmith.