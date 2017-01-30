Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man convicted in deadly…

Man convicted in deadly blast faces murder-for-hire trial

By master January 30, 2017 4:44 pm < a min read
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man serving two life sentences in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion faces trial on a murder-for-hire charge.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Mark Leonard tried to hire a hit man to kill a key witness in the house explosion case while he was in jail.

WTHR-TV reports jury selection began Monday in Leonard’s trial on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Prosecutors say Leonard spearheaded the plot to destroy his then-girlfriend’s house with a natural gas explosion to claim insurance money. The November 2012 explosion killed a couple who lived next door and damaged dozens of homes.

Advertisement

Leonard was convicted in 2015 of murder, arson and other charges. He received two life sentences without parole, plus 75 years.

Four other people, including Leonard’s half brother, also were convicted.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man convicted in deadly…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended