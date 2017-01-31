Sports Listen

Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in slaying in motel

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 2:58 pm < a min read
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of killing a good Samaritan who rented a Pennsylvania motel room for him, then videotaping the body and saying “I do what I want,” has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Jurors in Northampton County deliberated for 1½ hours Tuesday before convicting 27-year-old Jeffrey Knoble on the charge but acquitting him of robbery in the March 2015 death of 32-year-old Andrew “Beep” White.

The same panel will now hear evidence beginning Wednesday on whether Knoble should be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jurors also convicted Knoble of terroristic threats, criminal misconduct and a firearms crime. They rejected Knoble’s defense that he “snapped” after the other man sexually assaulted him.

U.S. News
