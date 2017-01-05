Sports Listen

Medical examiner rules boy’s Christmas Eve death a homicide

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 7:28 am
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical examiner has concluded a young South Florida boy was slain a week before his first birthday.

An incident report released Wednesday by the Department of Children and Families says no one has been charged in the Christmas Eve death of Kalobe Williams. An autopsy revealed a cracked skull and a lump on his forehead.

The Sun Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2iejdM9 ) reports his 26-year-old mother Latonya Edwards told investigators she left him with his aunt and uncle on Dec. 23.

The report says the aunt told investigators she heard a thump and found the boy on the floor. The aunt says she and the uncle took him to the hospital where he died.

The agency says the boy’s mother and aunt have a history with child welfare officials. The details were redacted in a report. An investigation continues.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

