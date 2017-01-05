Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Hate-crime charges filed in attack on mentally disabled man
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Mexican woman pleads guilty…

Mexican woman pleads guilty to bribing US border inspector

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 7:51 pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Mexican woman has pleaded guilty to bribing a U.S. border inspector in San Diego with cash and sexual favors for allowing people to enter the country illegally.

Miriam Juarez’s plea agreement, disclosed Thursday in federal court, says she helped smuggle at least 10 people in cars from November 2015 to September 2016 at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, charging them $15,000 each. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Jose Luis Cota has pleaded not guilty to charges of smuggling and receiving bribes.

Also Thursday, Gilberto Aguilar of Mexico pleaded guilty to smuggling charges for providing transportation after customers entered the country through Cota’s inspection lane.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Sentencing for the 35-year-old Juarez and 31-year-old Aguilar is scheduled for April 7.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Mexican woman pleads guilty…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Hate-crime charges filed in attack on mentally disabled man