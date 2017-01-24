Murder trial opens in 2012 shooting death of Memphis officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The lawyer for a man charged with killing a Memphis police officer during a chaotic raid on his home in 2012 has told a trial jury that his client didn’t know he was shooting at police.

Attorney William Massey delivered opening statements Tuesday in the trial of 25-year-old Treveno Campbell, who’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Martoiya Lang and with the attempted murder of five other officers.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Police say officers were serving a drug warrant when they raided Campbell’s home, and he opened fire on officers.

Advertisement

Massey told jurors that Campbell began shooting wildly because he thought his home was being invaded by people who were not police.

Lang was Memphis’ first female officer killed in the line of duty.