Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story 4 hurt when school bus slides off icy road, hits tree Next Story Small tornado touches down as storm wallops California
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » New York City traffic…

New York City traffic deaths dropped to record low in 2016

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 11:19 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Traffic deaths in New York City have declined for the third straight year, dropping to a record low of 229 in 2016.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the downward trend in traffic deaths shows his Vision Zero traffic-safety campaign is working.

The 229 traffic fatalities were pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and people in cars. The number fell from 234 in 2015.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

City officials say 229 is the lowest number of traffic deaths since record-keeping began in 1910.

Advertisement

Pedestrian deaths increased slightly to 144, up from 139 in 2015.

The first few days of 2017 have already seen several traffic deaths.

The latest was 88-year-old Feliks Dadiomov, who was hit by a car Tuesday night.

Police say Dadiomov was trying to cross a Brooklyn parkway against the stoplight.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » New York City traffic…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story 4 hurt when school bus slides off icy road, hits tree Next Story Small tornado touches down as storm wallops California