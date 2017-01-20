Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Researcher who lost arm in blast sues University of Hawaii
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: Man wounded in…

Officials: Man wounded in shooting involving Florida deputy

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 8:18 pm
Share

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that involved a Florida deputy.

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies originally responded to a residential area in Dunedin for a complaint of shots being fired Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release any details about what led to the shooting, the deputies involved or the man who was wounded. No deputies were hurt.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: Man wounded in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Researcher who lost arm in blast sues University of Hawaii