Officials: Man wounded in shooting involving Florida deputy

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that involved a Florida deputy.

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies originally responded to a residential area in Dunedin for a complaint of shots being fired Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release any details about what led to the shooting, the deputies involved or the man who was wounded. No deputies were hurt.