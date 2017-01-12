Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Officials: More than 40 percent of California out of drought after powerful storms. Next Story Chain-reaction crash leaves 2 truckers dead in central Pa.
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: More than 40…

Officials: More than 40 percent of California out of drought

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER January 12, 2017 9:38 am
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal monitors announced Thursday that 42 percent of California has emerged from a five-year drought after some of the heaviest rain and snow in decades.

The finding marks a dramatic turnaround from this time last year when 97 percent of California was locked in drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says half of the state, all in the central and southern regions, remains in severe drought or worse.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Storms this week brought the Sierra Nevada its heaviest snow in six years and hit parts of Northern California with the most rain in two decades.

Advertisement

The storms helped double vital snowpack in a week. State reservoirs are now fuller than average for the first time in six years.

State officials say Gov. Jerry Brown likely will wait until spring to decide whether to lift the state’s three-year drought emergency.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: More than 40…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Officials: More than 40 percent of California out of drought after powerful storms. Next Story Chain-reaction crash leaves 2 truckers dead in central Pa.