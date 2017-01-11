Sports Listen

Ohio woman pleads guilty over dad’s fatal heroin injection

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 6:55 am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of injecting her father with a lethal dose of heroin has pleaded guilty involuntary manslaughter and been sentenced to three years in prison.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Lindsay Newkirk, of Columbus, injected heroin into the arm of her 55-year-old father in February after injecting herself. When she woke up, her father was unresponsive.

She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday under a deal with prosecutors, and a charge of corrupting someone with drugs was dropped.

The Columbus Dispatch reports defense attorney Thomas Lininger said that Newkirk and her father were both drug users and that it was clear she didn’t intend to kill him.

The judge indicated she was glad Newkirk is interested in taking advantage of programs to address her addiction while in prison.

U.S. News
